Veteran Bengali actress Bhadra Basu passes away

KOLKATA: If you’ve watched Anilava Chattopadhyay’s debut Bengali film ‘Bela’, you surely remember the remarkable performance of Bhadra Basu, who played Bela’s (Rituparna Sengupta) mother with quiet strength.

And even if you missed her in films like ‘Putulnacher Itikotha’ or ‘Teenkahon’, you must have seen her play the lovable mother-in-law of a non-Bengali boy in

SVF’s mini-series ‘Ghawr Baari’.

Sadly, while ‘Bela’ was having its US premiere on Friday, the veteran actress passed away at 65. She was battling age-related illnesses and health complications for a long time.

Basu, the wife of celebrated theatre director and actor Asit Basu, was popular in both Bengali theatre and cinema.

Her daughters, Damini Benny Basu and Anandi Basu, continue the family’s strong legacy on stage and screen.