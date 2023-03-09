Veteran barrister Samaraditya Pal passes away, CM mourns

Eminent barrister Samaraditya Pal died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 84.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her condolence message expressed profound grief at the passing away of Pal.

“Veteran advocate and barrister Samaraditya Pal has dealt with a number of very important cases both in Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court. He was an expert in constitutional matters and dealings with intricate legal matters. He has written some priceless books on Indian Constitution,”the condolence message from the Chief Minister read.

He is survived by his wife Ruma Pal, a former judge of the Supreme Court of India.Born on December 15, 1938, Pal did his schooling at St Xavier’s School and graduated from Presidency College, sources said.He obtained his law degree (LLB) from Calcutta University, after which he completed his Barrister at Law from Inner Temple, UK.

An accomplished barrister, he practised at the Calcutta High Court and appeared in cases at various high courts in the country and also at the Supreme Court.