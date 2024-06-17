Veteran actress Sandhya Roy admitted to city hospital

Kolkata: Veteran Bengali actress Sandhya Roy, who is known for her strong performances in films like ‘Ganadevata’, ‘Ashani Sanket’, ‘Sansar Simantey’ and ‘Phuleshwari’ is admitted at a multi-speciality hospital in the city. She is suspected to be suffering from coronary insufficiency. A three-member medical team has been formed for the speedy recovery of the actress.

The octogenarian actress, who had won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Medinipur Constituency on TMC ticket, got admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after she complained of ‘sudden onset of palpitation with accompanied uneasiness’. Since admission, the hospital mentioned in a press statement, that the octogenarian actress has undergone ECG, echocardiography, 24 hour-holter monitoring and relevant blood tests.

“She is suspected to be suffering from coronary insufficiency. She is haemodynamically stable and maintaining oxygen saturation in room air,” mentioned the press statement issued by the hospital.

A three member-medical team comprising Dr SB Roy (director, interventional cardiology), Dr Susmita Debnath (critical care) and Dr PK Mitra (noninterventional cardiology) are keeping a close watch on her health status.

In 2021, she was admitted at the same hospital when she contracted Covid and recovered successfully.