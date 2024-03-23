Veteran actor Partha Sarathi Deb passes away

Kolkata: For 43 days, veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb fought bravely at a Kolkata hospital. However, on Friday at 11.50 pm, he breathed his last at the age of 68.



For a long time, he was suffering from COPD with complications, including lung infections and pneumonia. Since February 9, he was admitted to MR Bangur Hospital and later, he was put on ventilation. In 2021, he was hospitalised after he contracted Covid. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media and expressed condolences. “Sad to know of the demise of distinguished and senior actor Partha Sarathi Deb. His departure impoverishes us. My condolences to the family, friends and admirers of the artist,” she wrote. Partha was the vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum. The forum mourned his demise in a statement on Friday.

On Saturday, his body was brought to Technician Studio, a place familiar to Deb, where his colleagues bid him a final farewell. Several actors like Debdutt Ghosh, Rahul Banerjee, Biswanath Basu, Rana Mitra and Bodhisattwa Majumder were at the Technician Studio to pay him tribute.

“I have known Partha da since class V when I did a serial, ‘Probal Ronger Alo’ in 1995. He played my father. Since then, he has always been there for me,” said Rahul. Maitra informed how everybody will remember Deb not only as a fine actor but as a nice human being. “After he joined the Artist Forum, we used to regularly meet. We all will miss him,” said Maitra.

From ‘Lathi’, ‘Prem Amar’ to recent releases like ‘Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo’ and ‘Raktabeej’, Deb has worked in more than 200 projects, including films, serials (like ‘Mithai’ and ‘Chuni Panna’) and Bengali plays. Recently, he went through a divorce and lived alone.