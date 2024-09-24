Veteran actor Manoj Mitra’s condition ‘critical’, put on non-invasive ventilation

KOLKATA: Veteran Bengali actor and thespian Manoj Mitra has been admitted to a private hospital in Salt Lake, and his condition is said to be “very critical.” On Monday, he was put on non-invasive ventilation.



The 85-year-old actor, famous for his role in Tapan Sinha’s ‘Banchharamer Bagan,’ was hospitalised due to breathing problems and sodium-potassium imbalance, among other health issues.

In a press statement on Monday, the hospital stated that the senior playwright is in a “very critical condition”. He has been struggling with heart issues for some time, alongside other health complications, including high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, COPD, and dementia. His heart condition has deteriorated significantly, and the hospital authorities informed that he has previously undergone bypass surgery and a pacemaker implantation. Currently, he is experiencing cardiogenic shock and has been placed on non-invasive ventilation.

Honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademy Award for Best Playwright in 1985, Mitra has written over 100 plays, including ‘Sajano Bagaan,’ which inspired ‘Banchharamer Bagan.’

His characters in Satyajit Ray’s films ‘Ghare Baire’ and ‘Ganashatru’ are also popular. Apart from his knack for comedy, the senior actor has played antagonists in several hit Bengali films.

Mitra is among the few actors who have collaborated with legends like Ray, Sinha, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Basu Chatterjee, Tarun Majumdar, and Shakti Samanta.

He served as the President of the Paschim Banga Natya Akademi until he resigned in August 2019 due to health issues.