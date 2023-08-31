Veteran actor Dipankar De’s daughter passes away

KOLKATA: At the age of 79, veteran actor Dipankar De lost his elder daughter Vaishali Kuriakose. She was 52.



Vaishali died on Wednesday night at a private hospital in Kolkata while undergoing treatment for heart and kidney related ailments.

She had a massive cardiac arrest and breathed her last.

Vaishali is survived by her husband, Anil Kuriakose, who works in the Bengali film industry, and her daughter.

Meanwhile, Vaishali is just a year younger than De’s second wife-actress Dolon Roy.

However, given her shooting schedule, Roy had to leave for work even on Thursday. She informed that veteran actor Dipankar De is devastated.