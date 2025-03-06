Vet team from Thailand arrives in Bengdubi to treat sick elephant calf

Siliguri: A team of four veterinarians from Thailand arrived in Bengdubi to treat the sick elephant calf, the first case of the deadly infection ‘Trypanosoma’ reported in Bengal. The female calf, aged six years, was rescued on February 14 near the Bangdubi Army Camp in the Bagdogra Range under Kurseong Forest Division of Darjeeling.

This infection, primarily spread by cattle but harmless to them, has devastated wildlife, particularly elephants. The infection has caused severe damage to the calf, with wounds on its hind legs.

Although initially thought to be the result of an injury, diagnostic tests confirmed that the calf was suffering from Trypanosoma, a parasitic disease that attacks the joints, ligaments and organs, eventually leading to septicemia and sepsis. Once the affected animal lies down, it cannot be saved, hence, they are kept standing.

The Forest department suspected that the disease had previously led to the deaths of five elephants in Baikunthpur, Sukhiyakhola and Mahananda sanctuaries last year.

Devesh Pandey, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kurseong, said: “The infection does not affect cattle but spreads to wildlife, particularly elephants. While no other wildlife has been found infected so far, we are conducting surveys in nearby villages where cattle are present to raise awareness among people about the infection. We are also keeping a vigil on wildlife and elephants in case any such cases can be noticed and we can start treatment at the earliest.”

A special board of experts, including veterinarians from Bengal Safari Park, the district Animal Resources Development department and other local wildlife organisations, has been formed to treat the calf.

The team has been treating the calf in the forest, where she was rescued, with the area fenced off for safety. Portable X-ray equipment has been brought in to assist with the treatment.

Despite ongoing efforts, the condition of the calf remains critical. “She has been suffering from the infection for a month before we rescued her and we’re doing our best to help, the chances of her recovery are low. She is in quarantine,” Pandey added.

Rikjyoti Singha, a representative from the Save Elephant Foundation who is part of the treatment team said: “This is the first case we’ve encountered in Bengal. Along with the Forest department, we’re doing everything we can to support the calf’s treatment.”