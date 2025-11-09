Vessel service in Sunderbans to be suspended on Dec 11 & 12

Kolkata: The vessel services in Sunderbans will remain suspended for tourists on December 11 and 12 with the first phase of ground work for tiger census being undertaken. The camera trap laying exercise will start in December—part of the annual exercise of the state Forest department.

On December 11 and 12 , no vessel will be allowed to enter Sunderban forest. The decision of regulating boat service has been taken as the visit of tourists and noise generated by the movement of the vessels.

Online booking facility for those two days has also been suspended as the Forest department wants no tourist to visit any tourism centre in Sunderbans on these days.

The tour operators who had bookings on those two days have initiated cancellation of the bookings and have asked the tourists to postpone their tour plan. Some are also considering refunds in case the tourists want it back.

“December is the peak season for tourism in Sunderbans. So, it is true that a two-days suspension will deal a telling blow to our business. But we have full respect for the forest administration and their decision for conservation of biodiversity. We will fully cooperate,” said Gopal Halder, owner of two vessels that operate within the Sunderban Tiger Reserve area.