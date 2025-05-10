Verify before putting out every piece of news, urges TMC MP

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo urged the news channels and social media to publish/telecast articles in a more responsible to avoid any unrest, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose on Friday urged a section of media to report in a more sensible manner instead of going for TRPs.

She also appealed to the media not to spread panic and “confuse” citizens of the country. Ghose also expressed her unhappiness over the way some media TV channels on Thursday night carried out their coverage. She alleged that many fake videos and misleading lies were unleashed on the “unsuspecting” public.

In a post on X, Ghose wrote: “Last night was the most shocking example of the disaster that is most of India’s TV media and some social media. Fake videos and misleading lies were unleashed for hours on the unsuspecting public. Dear media, in highly sensitive and tense times please do verify and check before putting out every piece of news. Telling the truth is the first duty of journalists. The @narendramodi government must provide regular briefings so an irresponsible TRP-chasing media doesn’t run amok and panic and confuse citizens. ‘Satyameva Jayate’ ( Let Truth Triumph) is our national motto.” Later in the day she uploaded the video clippings of a national TV channel and slammed the way the reports were carried out. She said: “Fantasy, lies and fiction.

A horror movie of a “mainstream” media channel playing somewhere near you. India’s TV media and certain social media handles are becoming internationally known as outlets for misinformation and disinformation campaigns and spreaders of brazen lies. @MIB_India @AshwiniVaishnaw. I shall be raising this in Parliament in the national interest. Our brave armed forces deserve better! India deserves better. Satyameva Jayate. Jai Hind.”

Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee during a press conference on Wednesday also urged the news and social media to publish/telecast articles in a more responsible manner so that no unrest takes place.