Verification, counselling for SLST candidates from Mar 23

Kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has announced the next phase of document verification and interviews for candidates shortlisted under the Second State Level Selection Test 2025 (SLST) for recruitment of assistant teachers in government-aided schools across the state, an official said on Tuesday.

According to a WBSSC official, the verification and interview process will be conducted between March 23 and May 23 for candidates applying to teach in classes 9–10 and 11–12.

The move comes as the state government seeks to expedite teacher appointments in schools amid a shortage of teachers in several institutions across the state, the official said.

The recruitment drive is expected to fill more than 35,000 posts of assistant teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels.

These include 18,617 assistant teacher posts in classes 9–10 and 11–12 in state-aided schools whose appointments were invalidated on April 3, 2025, among the 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff who had qualified in the 2016 SLST recruitment process, which was later termed tainted by the Supreme Court.

According to a notification issued on Monday, shortlisted candidates have been asked to download their intimation letters from the commission’s official website for details of their reporting dates and timings.

The official said that the recruitment exercise will continue even during the ongoing election period.

The counselling process will be conducted at district-level regional offices of the WBSSC, another commission official said on Tuesday.