Vehicular movements shouldn’t be disrupted due to VIP movements: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday made it clear that normal vehicles should not be put in queue for long by the police only to give a smooth passage to the VIPs. No VIPs should be given extra facilities at the cost of normal commuters.

“Vehicles carrying the VIPs will also have to stand at the traffic signal like a commoner,” Banerjee said. While addressing a special gathering of doctors at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, the Chief Minister in the presence of the chief secretary, Home secretary, DGP and Kolkata Police Commissioner said vehicular movements should not be disrupted due to the VIP movements.

“I never ask the police to stop my vehicle when I pass through. I even prefer to stand in the traffic jam. If normal people can stand at a traffic signal, why can’t I stand? I do not consider myself a VIP.

Delaying people by 1-2 hours in the traffic jam should not be done. The common people also remain busy. No vehicles should be stopped for

the movement of VIPs,” Banerjee asserted.

She also told the administration that watchtowers should be set up at crucial intersections so that accidents can be averted. “Sometimes vehicles suddenly cross intersections leading to accidents. Watchtowers should be erected in various crossings to check accidents. It has to be ensured that vehicles cannot take a sudden turn at crossings. If required MPs and MLAs can be approached for financial assistance for setting up watchtowers. When I was an MP, I had set up bus stands, seating arrangements for students in front schools through my MP-lad funds,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also asked the police to effectively enforce the “Safe Drive, Save Life” slogan so that accidents can be checked.