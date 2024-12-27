Vehicular movement ‘restricted’ on Jessore Road

Kolkata: The movement of vehicles along the Jessore Road in the Barasat area will be restricted on December 28 and 29 night for the replacement of Railway track in

Kajipara area.

According to sources, recently a notification was issued by the traffic police of the Barasat Police District.

As per the notification, the National Highway (NH)- 112 formerly NH-34 commonly known as Jessore Road will be closed between 10 pm and 5 am on December 28 and 29.

The purpose of the closure of Jessore Road is to replace the replacement of Railway track in the Kajipara area.

After the Eastern Railway sought assistance from the police the decision was made.

As Jessore Road is an important road that connects Bangladesh by road, massive traffic congestion might affect the movement of goods vehicles during the closure period.

Though the small vehicles will be allowed to pass through the by-lanes, goods vehicles will be diverted from the Barasat Dakbanglo More via Awalsiddhi and Ashoknagar to avail the Jessore Road again. The other route is to enter Bangaon via Chakdah and then avail Jessore Road.

Barasat Police District Superintendent Pratiksha Jharkharia reportedly said that at the request of the Railway authorities, the decision was taken.