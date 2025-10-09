Vehicular movement on Vidyasagar Setu to suspended on October 12

Kolkata: The Vidyasagar Setu will be closed from vehicular movement from 5 am to 9 am on Saturday (October 10) and from 3 pm to 8 pm on October 12 (Sunday) for repairing and rehabilitation, including replacement of stay and holding down cables and bearings etc.

According to a notification published by the Kolkata Police, during the suspension of vehicular movement on Vidyasagar Setu, all the west-bound vehicles, coming along AJC Bose Road from Zeerut Island side, will be diverted from Turf View via at grade road towards Hastings Crossing to avail Saint Georges gate Road and Strand Road to avail Howrah Bridge. The vehicles may also move along the KP Road by making a right turn from the Hastings Crossing.

All types of west-bound vehicles, coming along KP Road from J and N Island side for Vidyasagar Setu, will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards Hastings Crossing, to avail Saint Georges gate Road and Strand Road for Howrah Bridge.

East-bound all types of vehicles, coming along CGR Road from Khidderpore side for Vidyasagar Setu, will be diverted from Hastings Crossing to take left turn to avail Saint Georges Gate Road. The vehicles moving of KP Road intended to avail Vidyasagar Setu via ramp at Y-Point near Ghora Pass, will also be diverted from Y Point on KP Road towards 11 Furlong Gate to avail KP Road and Red Road for Howrah Bridge. Vehicular traffic can also be diverted via other roads which are not mentioned in the notifications if found necessary.