Vehicles to be diverted daily on EM Bypass to ease Chingrighata traffic

Kolkata: A 12-hour diversion of Ultadanga-bound vehicles through a bypass road constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) near Captain Bhery is now operational daily from 8 am to 8 pm, including Sundays, as Kolkata Traffic Police continue efforts to ease congestion at Chingrighata on the EM Bypass.



The arrangement began with two-hour trials during morning and evening peak hours and was gradually extended to three-hour and four-hour slots before being made functional for 12 hours. Police said traffic flow has shown consistent improvement, prompting the decision to continue the diversion every day.

The diversion uses a nearly 500-metre two-lane road built by RVNL for viaduct launching work on the orange line near Chingrighata. The stretch was opened for traffic trial on January 21. It allows partial redistribution of Beliaghata- and Ultadanga-bound vehicles, enabling them to bypass the main northbound carriageway. Vehicles proceed along the new road just ahead of the Metropolitan Crossing, pass through Majherpara and rejoin the EM Bypass near the Chingrighata intersection.

Initially, heavy vehicles, buses and tempo travellers were diverted through the slip road to reduce pressure on the northbound flank and the Chingrighata flyover connecting Sector V. As goods vehicles were rerouted, congestion eased. Police then began directing private cars and motorcycles along the same stretch to further reduce the load.

The reduced northbound pressure has enabled police to carve out an additional southbound channel for Science City-bound traffic coming from the Ultadanga side. The 40 to 50 metre lane, created from the Ultadanga-bound flank at the junction, generally operates between 4 pm and 8 pm.

The channel begins beside Metro pillar number 318 and allows vehicles to turn left and merge with Garia-bound traffic near Captain Bhery. Police said faster dispersal of Science City-bound vehicles has freed up signal time, which is now being used to facilitate left turns from Sector V and Nicco Park towards the EM Bypass.

Traffic officials said flow patterns vary, with heavier pressure typically observed on Tuesdays and Fridays, during adverse weather, and on match days at Salt Lake Stadium. Earlier, Garia-bound vehicles were often held at the Building More signal due to pressure at Chingrighata. With the additional channel, dispersal time has reduced from six to seven minutes to about three minutes, cutting the clearance cycle by more than half and allowing additional signal time towards the Sector V flank. Police said tails that earlier stretched up to the Nicco Park area are now largely contained near the Gour Kishore Metro station stretch.

Police have also shifted the Chingrighata bus stand around 20 metres towards Captain Bhery to prevent buses from blocking vehicles exiting the junction. “We have limited road space. Within that, whatever adjustments are possible, we are making,” an officer said, adding that further changes are under consideration.