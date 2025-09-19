Vehicle sporting PWD board, blue beacon mows down many

Malda: Old Malda witnessed a horrific road accident on Wednesday night after a car bearing a blue beacon and a Public Works Department (PWD) board lost control, mowing down multiple vehicles and pedestrians.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. near the Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Market area on the state highway at Mangalbari.

According to eyewitnesses, the speeding vehicle first rammed into a Toto and a motorcycle before hitting several pedestrians.

Three bike riders sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Panic and outrage spread quickly across the busy market area as locals rushed to help the injured.

The enraged crowd managed to chase down the offending vehicle and vandalised it. Though the driver initially fled, he was later caught by the mob and subjected to a severe beating.

Tension mounted as hundreds gathered at the accident site, raising slogans against reckless driving and misuse of government insignia on private vehicles.

A large police contingent from Malda Police Station soon arrived and brought the situation under control.

The injured are undergoing treatment, while police have launched an investigation into the identity of the driver and the authenticity of the PWD board on the car.