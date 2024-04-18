Vehicle shortage plagues Jalpaiguri ahead of polls

Jalpaiguri: From national highways to state highways, the roads appear nearly deserted. After prolonged waits, sporadic buses arrive, often overcrowded. Passengers of all ages, from young men to women, are forced to board these packed buses. Such scenes are commonplace at bus stands starting from Goshala More to Paharpur More along the national highway of Jalpaiguri during election times, causing considerable hardship for commuters.



The Jalpaiguri Regional Transport department reports that about 1,348 small buses and cars have been allocated solely for polling purposes in Jalpaiguri during this year’s Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, the Jalpaiguri depot of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has deployed 30 buses. Furthermore, the police have acquired nearly a thousand vehicles separately for the Central Forces.

Buses from Jalpaiguri on various routes have become scarce. The Jalpaiguri NBSTC depot has announced the temporary cancellation of several long-route buses to destinations such as Balurghat, Khardah, Tapan, and Farakka Malda due to the shortage of buses. The number of buses on crucial routes like Jalpaiguri to Siliguri, Malbazar and Haldibari has been reduced, including private buses.

Bimal Guha, secretary of the North Bengal Motor Transport Owners Association, stated: “Our vehicles ply on all routes in the Jalpaiguri district. Currently, 300 vehicles have been requisitioned for the election, leading to the temporary cancellation of bus services on several routes. Meanwhile, the few buses still in operation witness excessive crowding. The minibus stand next to the town’s Spurs Complex remains empty.”

Residents like Lalit Roy, from Dhupguri, expressed frustration, stating: “I came to the super specialty hospital in the morning but can’t find a bus to return due to the limited bus services.” Similarly, Minati Sarkar, who intended to travel to Alipurduar, faced disappointment at the bus stand and ended up waiting at Goshala More for nearly an hour to catch a bus to Siliguri.