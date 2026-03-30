Vehicle shortage in Alipurduar; Administration turns to Assam

Alipurduar: Alipurduar is facing a significant shortage of vehicles required for transporting polling personnel ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, prompting the district administration to seek support from neighbouring Assam and other districts of the state.



Given the district’s rugged terrain, smaller vehicles are preferred over larger ones. However, the availability of such vehicles within the district is inadequate, creating logistical challenges for election management.

To address the shortfall, the administration has decided to procure 693 vehicles from Assam and other districts, while also sending 552 vehicles from Alipurduar to assist election duties in Assam. Polling in Assam is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9. The vehicles deployed there will return after polling and will be reassigned for the first phase of polling in the state on April 23.

District Magistrate Mayuri Vasu said: “Due to a shortage of vehicles in the district, we will bridge the gap by bringing in vehicles from Assam and other districts. At the same time, we have decided to assist Assam’s election process by sending vehicles from our district.”

In total, 1,245 vehicles will be deployed across the district’s five Assembly constituencies to ensure smooth conduct

of the elections.

7,614 polling personnel will be engaged in the electoral process. In addition to polling staff, a substantial number of vehicles will also be required for the deployment of central

security forces.

District Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Shah confirmed that seven companies of central forces have already arrived in the district. “One more company is on its way and several others are expected to arrive soon. The situation in the district remains peaceful,” he said.