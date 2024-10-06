Vehicle restrictions announced in Raiganj for Puja celebrations

Raiganj: In anticipation of large crowds during the Durga Puja festivities, the Raiganj Police District in North Dinajpur has announced vehicle movement restrictions in key areas of the town. These restrictions will be enforced from Saptami to Navami, aiming to ensure a smooth and



peaceful celebration.

As per the directive, no vehicles, including e-rickshaws and two-wheelers, will be permitted from 3 pm to 2 am on all major thoroughfares of the municipality area, including NS Road, MG Road, Hospital Road and Rasbihari Market Road. This step is being taken to manage the heavy footfall during the Puja days. According to police officials, adjustments to these restrictions may be made if crowds are in less numbers on the roads.

Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District, stated: “Considering the huge crowd from previous years, we have decided to impose these restrictions to prevent traffic congestion and ensure public safety. The areas from Siliguri More to Hospital Road and Rasbihari Market Road will remain off-limits to vehicles during the

restricted hours.”

In addition to the traffic restrictions, the police have released a special guide marking the major puja pandals around the town to help visitors navigate the festivities.

The guide also includes key contact numbers for officials such as the Inspector-in-Charge of Raiganj Police Station, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), the Officer-in-Charge of Traffic in Raiganj Town, as well as emergency contacts for the fire brigade, municipality

and WBSEDCL.