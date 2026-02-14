Vehicle plunges into Teesta on NH10, killing two and injuring others

Darjeeling: A vehicle plunged into the River Teesta on Friday leaving two dead and two grievously injured. The accident occurred at around 5 am when the vehicle (SK05 PA6666) was heading towards Gangtok after attending a wedding in Siliguri. The vehicle skidded off National Highway 10 near the 29th Mile.

Motorists spotted the ill-fated vehicle in the river and informed the police.

A rescue operation was launched by the police and local residents.

“Aniket Gupta (25 years), who was driving the vehicle along with Aman Gupta (23 years) of Lalbazar, Gangtok, were brought dead to the Rambi Block Primary Health Center in the Kalimpong district,” stated Aparajita Rai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

Pawan Gupta (23 years), also of Lalbazar, along with Kunal Gupta (22 years) of Arithang, East Sikkim, with heavy injuries were referred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. “There are hardly any parapets.

or guard rails in major parts of the NH 10. It is very dangerous to drive on this road at night.

The person driving the vehicle could have dozed off thereby.

losing control of the vehicle that plunged hundreds of feet down into the river. Had there been guardrails, they might have been saved,” stated another. The driver at the accident spot.