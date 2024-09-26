Vehicle movement to be restricted on Mahalaya & Puja days: Police

Kolkata: Kolkata Police issued a notification on Tuesday night mentioning the restrictions of vehicular movement on Mahalaya and during the Durga Puja days.



For the smooth movement of people and devotees who would be offering tarpan at the River Hooghly on the day of Mahalaya, the police notification read that any goods vehicle having gross vehicle weight more than 1600 kg will not be allowed to ply in the city other than those carrying emergency supplies like LPG cylinders, petroleum, oil, oxygen, vegetable, medicine etc. on Mahalaya between 3 am and 10 pm.

The goods vehicle having gross weight less than 1600 kg, except a few models, will be allowed after 4 pm.

No vehicles will be allowed to move further south from the crossing of Kiran Shankar Roy Road and Strand Road. However, Babu Ghat route buses will be restricted and diverted from the crossing of Hare Street and Strand Road from 4 am to 4 pm on October 2.

All vehicles, except those carrying devotees, will be diverted from Clyde Road and Commissariat Road crossing and Clyde Road and St. Georges Road crossing towards Kidderpore Road and thence Vidyasagar Setu. Auckland Road will be closed from Govt. Place (West) for all types of vehicles from 4 am to 4 pm on October 2. Kingsway will be closed for all types of vehicles from Plassey Gate Road crossing, except those carrying devotees, as and when required. Restrictions will continue from October 6 till October 12 from the afternoon to early morning on the next day.

About 27 roads in North Kolkata, 25 in Central Kolkata, 26 in South and South East Kolkata along with 16 roads in South Suburban Kolkata and 16 in South West Kolkata will have no entry except the property line vehicles.

Also, the vehicular traffic on 172 thoroughfares across the city will be regulated during the puja days.

Kolkata Police has, however, advised the citizens to follow the notifications regarding the traffic restrictions on their Facebook page and website to plan their journey well ahead during the Puja days. People travelling to railway stations and airports are advised to keep sufficient time in hand during their journey.