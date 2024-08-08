Vehicle movement on Maa Flyover barred from midnight to 5 am

Kolkata: The vehicular movement on Maa flyover has been closed between 12 am and 5 am from Wednesday in connection with a paint job of a portion of the flyover.



According to a notification published by the Kolkata Police, to facilitate the painting and allied works of Rail Over Bridge (ROB) on Maa flyover, above the Park Circus Railway Station, movement of all types of vehicles has been suspended at night for five hours starting from 12 am.

The suspension of the traffic movement during said time will continue till the end of the work, the timing of which was not mentioned in the notification published. During the said timing every night, vehicles coming along the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass to avail Maa flyover for Park

Circus and AJC Bose flyover will be diverted via Parama island, Park Circus Connector, Park Circus bridge number 4, Congress Exhibition Road and Syed Amir Ali Avenue or Nasiruddin Road.

Simultaneously, the vehicles coming along the AJC Bose flyover want to reach EM Bypass will have to get down at the Park Circus Seven Point and avail Suhrawardi Avenue, Darga Road, Park

Circus bridge number 4 and Park Circus Connector to reach Parama Island for

further journey.