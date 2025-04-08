Vehicle carrying students from Hooghly veers off NH-10; 4 injured

Darjeeling: A vehicle travelling from Sikkim to Siliguri veered off National Highway 10 near Lapcheyjhora, close to Chitrey leaving four college students seriously injured.

According to reports, the vehicle — a Bolero carrying students from Netaji College in Arambagh, Hooghly, on an educational tour, returning from Sikkim, lost control after a tree suddenly fell onto the road and hit the vehicle. The vehicle, en route from Pelling to Siliguri, then plunged off the road. The accident occurred at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

There were nine occupants in the vehicle, including the driver. Among them, four sustained serious injuries, with one person reported to be critically hurt.

Police and local residents swiftly responded to the scene, rescuing the injured and transporting them to Kalimpong District Hospital. Four were discharged after first aid. However, the remaining are undergoing treatment at the hospital and may be referred elsewhere if necessary.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Sathi Dey, Sathi Mondal, Tunai Barik, Arijita Roy, Shestha Pal, Mantu Ghorui, Arghyo Bhattacharya, Suvodip Mandal and the driver, Saroj Tamang.