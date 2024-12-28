Veggie prices witness drop after periodical market raids

Kolkata: The periodical raids at the retail vegetable markets in the city by the task force of the state government and team from the state Agricultural Marketing department brought down vegetable prices in the market.

The price of potato (Jyoti variety ) which shot up to Rs 35 per kg is now selling at Rs 30 to Rs 32 per kg. The Sufal Bangla outlets are selling potatoes at Rs 25 per kg. The onion price was hovering in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg. At Kankurgachi, Ultadanga municipal market, Maniktala, Harish Mukherjee Road, Entally Municipal Market, Hatibagan, among others, potato is being sold at Rs 30 per kg. At Lake Market, Jadu Babu Bazar (Bhowanipore), Sakher Bazar, Gariahat, Tollygunge, the price is Rs 32 per kg. “Our teams paid a visit to Gariahat, Lake, Hatibagan, Jadu Babu Bazar, Behala Parnasree, Behala Chowrasta and Shyambazar while the task force visited VIP market in Kankurgachi on Friday,” said Becharam Manna, minister in-charge of the Agricultural Marketing department.

The price of potato which rose to Rs 80 per kg is now Rs 50 per kg. A good sized cauliflower sold at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per piece. The price of beans that were selling at Rs 100 per kg even a week before dropped to around Rs 50 per kg. Green chilli was priced in the range of Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg.

Cabbage is sold at around Rs 30 to Rs 35 per kg. Brinjal prices which shot up to Rs 80 per kg is now Rs 55 to Rs 60 per kg. The price of ginger went up to Rs 200 per kg. It is now Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg. Garlic is continuing to bring tears to the buyers, selling at Rs 350 to Rs 400 per kg.