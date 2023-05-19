Vegetable vendor’s son ‘proves poverty no bar’

cooch behar: Battling heavy odds, there are many students who have emerged with flying colours in the Madhyamik. Tushar Debnath of Cooch Behar district, the son of a vegetable seller secured ninth position in the state.

Tushar, a student of Boxirhat High School in the Cooch Behar district, scored 684 marks in the secondary examinations. He scored 93 out of 100 in First Language, 99 out of 100 in Second Language, 100 out of 100 in Mathematics, 100 out of 100 in Physical Science, 99 out of 100 in Life Science, 93 out of 100 in History, and 100 out of 100 in Geography.

Tushar resides in the Subhash Pally area of Boxirhat. His father, Tapan Debnath sells vegetables and his mother, Anjana Debnath, is a housewife.

Amidst financial struggles, the success of her son brought tears of joy to Anjana Debnath’s eyes. Anjana, mother of Tushar, said: “We haven’t been able to provide him with everything he required for his studies. However, he has managed to continue his education despite the challenges. He used to study at home for approximately four to five hours a day.”

Tushar Deb Nath stated: “My success would not have been possible without the significant roles played by my family as well as my school and home tutors.” In future, Tushar aspires to study science and become a doctor.

Bipra Das, a student facing heavy economic constraints of Siliguri Baradakanta High School set an example by topping in his school in Madhyamik examination. His total mark is 674 out of 700. Bipra’s father Baidya Nath Das, is a vegetable seller. He sells vegetables on the footpath in Subhash pally bazaar, Siliguri.