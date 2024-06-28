Veedol signs Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

KOLKATA: Veedol, one of India’s leading lubricant brands from Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd, has signed up cricket legend Sourav Ganguly as its



brand ambassador.

This partnership signifies a pivotal move for Veedol as it seeks to enhance its brand presence and solidify its market position across India.

Veedol enjoys considerable saliency amongst the workshop fraternity worldwide. Respected and trusted in the industry, Veedol provides a comprehensive range of lubricants for both the automotive aftermarket (retail) and institutional (B2B) segments. With a pan-India footprint, Veedol is one of India’s most prominent lubricant brands, with a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1931 crore as of March 31, 2024.

“We are delighted to have a cricketing great like Sourav Ganguly join us as our brand ambassador. His leadership, grit and determination are the stuff of legend, shaping the winning attitude of team India as we know it today. Founded on honesty and self-belief, brand Sourav continues to inspire all to raise the bar of performance and achievement, values that resonate strongly with Veedol.

We are confident that this association will give us a strong impetus as we drive forward into the future,” said Arijit Basu, Managing Director, Tide Water Oil Co (India) Ltd.

Commenting on the association, Ganguly said: “My association with Veedol represents a commitment to excellence, innovation and reliability. Just as Veedol stands for high quality and performance in the automotive industry, I am dedicated to embodying these values in every aspect of my work.

Together, we will strive to inspire and connect with our audience, showcasing the best of what we both have to offer.”