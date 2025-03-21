Various docs’ body protest transfer of doctor to N Bengal

Kolkata: The Joint Platform of Doctors and the Association of Health Services Doctors on Thursday issued statements protesting the transfer of Dr Subarna Goswami to north Bengal alleging that he was shunted as he was one of the faces who hit the streets on the alleged corruption in the state-run medical colleges and hospitals that surfaced following the murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last August.

Goswami who was currently posted as the deputy chief medical officer at the East Burdwan hospital, has been appointed as the superintendent of the Darjeeling TB Hospital in Batasia Loop.

A senior Health official at Swasthya Bhawan has however claimed it as “routine” transfer. Goswami was notified about the government order on Thursday morning.

The members of the Joint Platform of Doctors claimed that this was the eighth time that the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital alumni had been transferred since 2011.

The Joint Platform of Doctors staged a protest march to Swasthya Bhawan on Thursday evening to protest against the transfer order. Association of Health Services Doctors wrote to the health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam protesting against the transfer order of Dr Goswami.