Vande Mataram exhibition: Victoria Memorial honours Bankim Chandra

Kolkata: Victoria Memorial Hall is commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram along with the 132nd death anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay through an exhibition of rare memorabilia reflecting his life, thought and legacy.

Composed by Bankim, Vande Mataram voiced national aspirations and became a rallying cry that inspired generations of freedom fighters with courage, unity and patriotism.

West Bengal Governor R. N. Ravi, also Chairman of the Memorial’s Board of Trustees, inaugurated the exhibition at the Great Indian Reformers Gallery on Wednesday.

Among the key exhibits is a writing desk used by Bankim, symbolising intellectual resistance and creative nationalism.

A highlight is the inclusion of creative works by students with disabilities and underprivileged backgrounds, developed through workshops conducted by the Memorial. These depict the context of Vande Mataram and its evolution into a unifying force during the freedom movement. Sayan Bhattacharya, Secretary and Curator, said the desk symbolises India’s intellectual and cultural awakening, adding the Memorial considers it a privilege to curate the exhibition.

The opening was followed by a cultural presentation titled ‘Bankim Chandra o Tanr Swadesh Chetana’ by Samskar Bharati Paschimbanga, featuring a rendition of Vande Mataram and dance performances set to patriotic compositions.