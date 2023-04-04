Vande Bharat’s Barsoi Station timing revised

kolkata: Railways has decided to revise the time of 22301/22302 Howrah to New Jalpaiguri to Howrah Vande Bharat Express at Barsoi Railway station from April 10.



The Howrah to NJP train will arrive at Barsoi station at 11:38 am instead of 11:50 am and NJP to Howrah train will arrive at Barsoi station at 4:33 pm instead of 4:44 pm and the train will stop for two minutes in both directions.

Timings of the train at all other stations will remain unchanged.