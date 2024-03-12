Vande Bharat train connecting NJP with Patna launched

Kolkata: Bengal on Tuesday got another Vande Bharat Express train which will be operated between New Jalpaiguri in the northern part of the state and Bihar’s Patna.



The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

The flower-bedecked inaugural train left New Jalpaiguri Station as the Prime Minister showed the green signal to it, one of the 10 Vande Bharat Express trains flagged off by him from Ahmedabad, a senior Northeast Frontier Railway official said.

The semi-high-speed train will provide an important link between Patna, the Bihar capital, and Siliguri, the north Bengal city which is considered to be the gateway to the northeastern states of the country.

With the introduction of the train, Bengal now has six Vande Bharat Express trains, a railway official said. Regular service of the train on the New Jalpaiguri Patna New Jalpaiguri route will start from March 14 from both ends, the NFR official said. The train will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 5.15 am and reach Patna Junction at 12.10 pm the same day, he said.

In its return journey, the train will depart from Patna Junction at 1.00 pm to reach New Jalpaiguri at 8 pm the same day. The train will be of eight coaches with aseating capacity of 530 passengers.With Agency Inputs