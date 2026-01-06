‘Vande Bharat sleeper passengers to get premium linen kit’

Kolkata: Passengers on the first Vande Bharat sleeper train service between Howrah and Guwahati will be provided with a premium mill-made linen kit to improve travel comfort, according to a directive issued by the Railway Board.

The move, announced ahead of the train’s inauguration scheduled in the second week of January, aims to offer a more comfortable travel experience for all classes on the fully air-conditioned service.

According to a Railway Board letter to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), each passenger will receive a standard linen set that includes a bed sheet, a pillow with a cover, a wool-rich premium blanket with a cover and a hand towel. These high-quality linen kits will be available across all AC classes to reflect the premium nature of the service.

The Vande Bharat sleeper, India’s latest semi-high-speed overnight train, features 16 air-conditioned coaches and a capacity to carry around 823 passengers across First AC, Second AC, and Third AC classes. It is designed to provide modern onboard amenities and improved travel comfort, marking a significant upgrade in long-distance rail travel.

Operated and maintained by the NFR, the service is expected to cut travel time between these major eastern cities while offering enhanced facilities traditionally associated with premium trains.