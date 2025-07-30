Vande Bharat replaced with Shatabdi at NJP

Siliguri: Chaos and protests erupted at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Station on Wednesday morning after passengers who had booked tickets for the Vande Bharat Express to Guwahati were shifted to a different train. Due to a reported mechanical issue, the Vande Bharat train was replaced with a Shatabdi Express, leaving passengers frustrated and disappointed.

Many of the passengers had paid a premium for the high-speed, semi-luxury Vande Bharat service and were caught off guard when they learned at the station that their train had been changed. “We booked Vande Bharat for its comfort, speed and modern amenities. But without any prior notice, we were made to travel by Shatabdi,” said Kritiman Saha, an aggrieved traveller.

Nilam Kumar Mahanta, another passenger who was traveling with children, said: “The Railway didn’t inform us earlier about the technical issues. They left us with no choice but to board the Shatabdi Express.” The passengers were not even allotted specific seats on the replacement train. Instead, Railway staff reportedly told them to occupy any available seat, creating confusion and discomfort.

Railway sources confirmed that a technical glitch led to the sudden change.