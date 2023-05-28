Vande Bharat Express gets stoppage at New Cooch Behar Railway Station

cooch behar: The New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express train has finally been granted a stop at New Cooch Behar. New Cooch Behar has been included in the list of stops in the new timetable announced by the Railways on Saturday. The third Vande Bharat Express will be launched in the state on May 29.

Initially, the railways had announced that the train would not stop at New Cooch Behar station. On May 23, the Trinamool protested the announcement by the railways and demanded a stoppage at New Cooch Behar. As a result of the protest by the Trinamool, a Dhubri-bound DMU passenger train was stopped at New Cooch Behar railway station.

The train will operate between New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati. State Trinamool spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy stated: “We have protested in the interests of the residents of Cooch Behar. Therefore, the stoppage has been granted.” Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik mentioned that the name of New Cooch Behar was initially omitted for some reason but will be included in the final list.