Vandalism at Tangra Housing Complex: Six held

Kolkata: The police have arrested six persons in connection with the incident of vandalism in a housing complex in Tangra that had taken place on Wednesday, over a football match played by closing the gate.

According to sources, late on Wednesday night, a group of slum dwellers started playing football in a field that had closed the gate of a housing complex. Also, the decorative lights that were installed in the housing complex were forcefully used as floodlights for the game. The match continued till 3 am, and as a result, the residents of the housing complex had a sleepless night. After the match, when the residents protested, a section of the accused persons allegedly entered the housing complex and repeatedly kicked on the doors of the flats and abused them. To disturb the residents, the accused persons deliberately started ringing the doorbell continuously for a few moments and also overturned the garbage containers. Due to the sudden chaos, the residents became terrified.

On Thursday, the residents organised a meeting, and following that a complaint was lodged at the Tangra police station. During the probe, police arrested six persons and several more are likely to be arrested.