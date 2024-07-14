‘Van Mahotsav’: 2.5L saplings to be distributed across North Bengal

Alipurduar: On the occasion of Van Mahotsav, the Forest department will distribute around 2.5 lakh saplings across North Bengal, giving preference to trees preferred by birds. Each division will distribute about 40,000 saplings to common people and various organisations.



A week-long ‘Van Mahotsav’ programme started on Sunday within the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR). This time, the distribution of tree saplings will continue for seven consecutive days.

The BTR aims to distribute the most saplings of trees liked by birds. Around 2.5 lakh saplings will be distributed throughout North Bengal in seven days, said North Bengal Chief Forester (Wildlife) Bhashkar J V.

He stated: “People are surely realising the benefits of planting trees. People are in danger due to epidemics, environmental degradation and weather extremes. Naturally, people choose these seven days to plant trees to make the environment more beautiful. There is no shortage of saplings with the Forest department.” According to BTR sources, tree saplings will be handed over to common people for free at the range office. Seedlings of Ghora Neem, Chikarashi, Jarul, Shimul, Sal and Teak will be distributed. Priority is given to saplings of trees important for birds, like Water Apple, Jambul, Spanish Cherry, and Indian Gooseberry.

Navikant Jha, ADFO of BTR, said: “North Bengal is a world of diverse birds. The name of the Buxa Tiger Reserve stands out. More than 450 species of birds are found in the Buxa forest alone. Birds are an important indicator of how healthy an environment is. Without birds, there would be no human civilization. Wild birds, and the trees that the birds like, will be distributed in towns outside the forest.”

‘Van Mahotsav’ will be celebrated for the next seven days through various programmes in Neora Valley, Gorumara, Jaldapara, Buxa, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

The special tableau journey will start in front of the Field Director’s office at BTR in Alipurduar on Monday.