Validity of TET certificates increased from 7 years to life time

Kolkata: The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificates issued by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission will now remain valid for life.



Earlier, the TET certificates were valid for a maximum of seven years. Therefore if a candidate could appear for the recruitment process only for the mentioned period.

Recently the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had issued a circular extending the TET certificate validity to life. The state School Education department, in conformity with the NCTE circular, issued a similar notification. The Commission has simply issued the notice on extension following the state Education department’s issuance.

As per NCTE circular: “The validity period of TET qualifying subject for appointment shall be decided by the appropriate Government subject to a maximum of seven years for all categories.” It was substituted by, “Validity period of TET qualifying subject for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate government, would remain valid for life.”

Giving examples of graduation certificates which are valid for a candidate for their lifetime, the senior Commission official said that similarly TET certificates have also been made valid for life.

Drawing a comparison between the two, the official said if one is applying for a bank job, they can produce the graduation certificate but the application of the job will also depend on the age limit for it. Similarly, TET certificates will be valid for life but the age limit will

remain intact.