Vaishna Biswas makes Bengal proud with UPSC AIR 367

KOLKATA: Cracking the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission is considered one of the toughest achievements in India. Among the success stories from the 2025 exam is Vaishna Biswas, who secured an impressive All India Rank 367, bringing pride to her family and Bengal.

Born and raised in Kolkata, Vaishna Biswas grew up in a family rooted in academic excellence. Her father, Sujoy Biswas, is the Registrar of Techno India University and Director & CEO of Techno India Group. Her mother, Chandrani Biswas, is an Associate Professor of English and Head of the Department of Basic Sciences & Humanities at St. Xavier’s College.

Vaishna Biswas’s academic journey has been remarkable. She first gained recognition as a board ranker in Madhyamik in 2015 and again secured a board rank in the HS Examination in 2017. She later pursued BTech in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jadavpur University, graduating in 2021 as a top ranker in her department, before working with the TRAI for a couple of years.

Despite her engineering background and promising opportunities, Vaishna, inspired by the idea of contributing to nation-building, began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, a journey that demands years of rigorous study, intellectual depth and emotional resilience.

Her journey demonstrates that excellence is built on sustained hard work, intellectual curiosity, and the courage to pursue one’s larger purpose.