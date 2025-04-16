Vaccine exhibition launched at Science City

Kolkata: National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) has collaborated with Science Museum Group (SMG), London for raising awareness among the masses about the importance of vaccines in our lives. An international travelling exhibition “Vaccines Injecting Hope” was inaugurated at Science City on Tuesday for narrating the story of the creation of a modern-day vaccine and its many facets, with its human side.

The exhibition has sections on ‘The Arrival of New Virus’, ‘Designing a New Vaccine’, ‘Trials, Results and Approvals’, ‘Scaling Up and Mass Production’, ‘Vaccine Rollout’, ‘Living with COVID’ and tells the story of the global effort to find new ways to develop vaccines at pandemic speed and look at vaccinations more broadly with a historical and contemporary view. It sets out the scientific principles underlying a vaccine’s creation and efficacy while capturing the behind-the-scenes work that accompanies their rapid development, production, transport and delivery. It showcases ‘Through The Lens’, an artwork commissioned by the British Council and created through collaboration between an Indian sculptor based in Delhi, Sushank Kumar, and a playwright in London, Nigel Townsend and seeks to explore our relationship with vaccination historically and in the light of the recent Covid pandemic. The exhibition started from November 15, 2022 and has travelled to Delhi, Nagpur, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The exhibition at Science City that was inaugurated by Balram Bhargava, Padma Shri awardee and former Director General of ICMR will be on till September 30 and it is expected to reach out to more than 2 million people.

Arijit Dutta Choudhury, Director General of the NCSM, said: “We have added one Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) bus to travel to the nearby areas and reach out to those who will not be able to visit the exhibition in person. The MSE bus mainly communicates the message about the importance of vaccines in saving human lives.” Anurag Kumar, Director, Science City, Kolkata, said: “We have planned various educational programmes and interactive activities during the period to educate and engage the masses.”