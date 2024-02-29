‘Vacancies in 535 posts in Gram Panchayats & Panchayat Samities to be filled up’

The Panchayat and Rural Development department of the Government of West Bengal has given a go ahead for the filling up of vacancies by the way of direct recruitment in different posts in the three-tier Panchayat system. Along with the rest of the state, the same will be applicable for the filling up of 535 vacant posts in Panchayats and Panchayat Samities in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area.

A two-tier Panchayat system is functional in the GTA area. The notification dated February 27, stated: “The district level selection committee (DLSC) for the hill areas of the districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong falling under the jurisdiction of the GTA, shall take appropriate action towards filling up of vacancies by the way of direct recruitment in strict adherence to the extant recruitment rules and after observing all the formalities mentioned in the different orders of the department. The relevant reservation roster, issued by the BCW department.”

“We constantly pressured the government and finally the Panchayat system was reinstated following elections to two tiers of Panchayat after 23 long years in the Darjeeling Hills and Kalimpong in 2023. With this the hills, specially the rural belt, got a fresh lease of life,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA.

He further stated that the Panchayat Raj provides ample employment opportunities for the educated unemployed youth. “There are 535 such posts in the GTA area. This includes 331 vacancies in the Gram Panchayats and 35 in the Panchayat Samities in the Darjeeling district. In the Kalimpong district, there are 151 vacancies in the Gram Panchayats and 18 in the Panchayat Samities.

This opportunity has emerged after 23 years and all the educated employed youths should make use of this. The DLSC will fill up the vacancies,” informed the GTA Chief.

With the formation of the DGHC in 1988, the three-tier Panchayat system prevalent throughout the country was replaced by a two-tier system in the Darjeeling Hills by amending the Indian Constitution in 1992. Prior to 2023, in the Darjeeling Hills, the Panchayat election was last held in the year 2000.