V-P polls: Abhishek accuses BJP of spending Rs 15–20 cr per vote

Kolkata: Amid speculation of cross-voting in the recently concluded vice-presidential (V-P) elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. He claimed that between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore was spent to secure each vote.

Banerjee further alleged that the BJP had introduced the practice of buying votes much earlier and that it was not new for the party. He said the BJP had engaged in similar tactics during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The TMC leader made these remarks while addressing the media at Kolkata airport after his return from Delhi.

“It is difficult to say whether cross-voting took place in the vice-presidential elections. A total of 41 of our party MPs participated, including ailing leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Saugata Roy,” Abhishek Banerjee said. Banerjee noted that the Opposition’s candidate secured 300 votes, while 315 Opposition MPs had cast their ballots. “One or two AAP MPs are always in support of the BJP,” he said. On the issue of the missing 15 votes, Banerjee remarked: “It is not easy to say whether cross-voting happened or Opposition MPs’ votes were transferred. After landing in Delhi, I heard that the BJP spent Rs 15–20 crore to buy each MP’s vote. They are always ready with a bag full of money to buy Opposition MPs.”

Banerjee further alleged: “During the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP spent money to buy votes.

The people of Bengal gave a befitting reply by taking the money but not voting for the BJP in return. In the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections too, we saw what the BJP could do.” Speaking on the situation in Nepal, Banerjee said he was concerned about the developments in the trouble-torn country and hoped normalcy would soon return. He added that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was personally monitoring the situation and reiterated his party’s position on the issue.

“On international matters, we will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the Centre.

The Bengal Chief Minister has already made it clear that the state government will support the Central government when it comes to the sovereignty of the country. We will support whatever decision the Centre takes on Nepal,” Banerjee said.