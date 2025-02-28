V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar offers prayers at Tarapith Temple

Kolkata: Vice-President (VP) Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday offered prayers at the famed Tarapith Temple in Birbhum district. He was accompanied by wife Sudesh Dhankar. “Deeply humbled by the divine Darshan of Maa Tara at the sacred Tarapith temple in Birbhum district today. Felt blessed to offer prayers for the progress of Bharat, wellbeing of all our citizens and universal bliss,” he posted on X.

“The eternal grace of Maa Tara at this revered Shaktpeeth filled me with unmatched spiritual energy and profound reverence. The sanctity of this holy site truly connects us to our timeless cultural heritage and the sacred duty we are all entrusted with. Joy Maa Tara!” he added. Dhankar told waiting journalists: “Felt blessed and sought bliss for the entire community. After visiting this sacred place, I am filled with new energy and will be used for the welfare of mankind.”