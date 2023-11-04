V-Cs appointed by Governor are ‘illegal entrants’, says Edu Min

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu dubbed the interim vice-chancellors (V-C) appointed unilaterally by Governor C V Ananda Bose as ‘intruders’ and ‘illegal entrants’, and said that he doesn’t feel that there was any need to invite them to the Education Symposium held on Saturday.



“As per law, vice-chancellors in state universities should be appointed after discussion between the Governor and the state Education department. The Supreme Court has also recently observed that the way in which the Chancellor (Governor) is appointing interim V-Cs in a one-sided manner keeping the department in the dark is illegal. The Education symposium is being held in collaboration with CII and we have extended invitations to all portfolio holders of universities who have been appointed follow-ing proper legal procedures. I do not feel that we need to call any intruder here,” Basu said on the side-lines of the event.

Interestingly, in the inaugural speech that was delivered by him at the conclave, he addressed vice-chancellors and chancellors of private universities, and registrars of state universities but did not men-tion ‘vice-chancellors of state universities.’

The symposium on the theme ‘Higher Education & Realization of Sustainable Development: Paving the Way Forward’ has been conceptualised as a curtain raiser of education as an important participating sector in the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled to be held on November 21 and 22.

Basu in his speech projected Bengal as an emerging hub of private-public partnership in education and stressed upon the the necessity of building an ecosystem conducive to education and developing ever-evolving policies in tune with the changing times.

Four important MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) were inked at the symposium, including one by Thunderbird School of Management, Arizona State University and state Department of Higher Educa-tion, NASSCOM and state Department of Higher Education, Daffodil International University, Bangla-desh and Sister Nivedita University and Kathmandu University, Nepal and ADAMAS University, Bengal.

“The symposium has been a grand success with speakers from educational institutions across the globe delivering their speeches. The outcome of the summit will help us to organise the BGBS’s Education sector in the most focused and result-oriented manner,” Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University said on the sidelines of the event.

He added that the symposium is expected to create opportunities for forging alliances, tie-up partner-ships, and acquiring a clear vision towards expanding the horizon of education beyond barriers.

Academicians, Consulate members, Industry representatives, scholars of repute, Members of various Chambers of Commerce and other stakeholders graced the session.

More than 30,000 participants witnessed the programme online.