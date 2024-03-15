V-C’s absence irks minister at inauguration ceremony

Cooch Behar: University Vice-Chancellor Nikhilesh Chandra Roy’s absence from the inauguration of Panchanan Barma University’s administrative building in Cooch Behar angered North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha.



The ceremony, led by Minister Guha, marked the opening of the new administrative building, completed by the North Bengal Development Department. Notable attendees included North Bengal Development Board Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh and Sitai Assembly Constituency MLA Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia. However, no university officials were present, prompting Minister Guha’s frustration.

Addressing the audience, he remarked: “This is a university event, yet the vice-chancellor is notably absent. The Vice-Chancellor, appointed by the Governor, seems to align with a particular political party. Hence, I urge everyone not to invite him to any government function henceforth. As long as he occupies the Vice-Chancellor’s position, not a single rupee will be allocated to this university. Despite being a source of pride for the people of Cooch Behar, until the vice-chancellor vacates the position, university progress will remain stagnant.” However, there was no response available from the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Nikhilesh Chandra Roy, regarding the matter.

In response, BJP MLA from Cooch Behar South Assembly Constituency, Nikhil Ranjan Dey, stated: “Udayan Guha seems to have a misunderstanding about the constitution. The University Vice-Chancellor is appointed by the Governor, and withholding funds for the North Bengal Development Department is not within his authority. These funds belong to the public. Therefore, if he hesitates on development matters, he will face the consequences.”