V-C of Gour Banga Univ removed by Governor

Malda: In a sudden development, Professor Pabitra Chattopadhyay, vice-chancellor (V-C) of Gour Banga University, was removed from his post late Tuesday night following an order issued by Chancellor and Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. The directive, which reached the university on Tuesday night, became public on Wednesday morning, triggering shockwaves across the academic fraternity.

While the exact reasons behind the removal have not been officially disclosed, sources indicated that the decision stemmed from “failure to discharge duties”. According to reports, the Chancellor had instructed the university to organise its convocation on August 25. However, the authorities failed to comply with the directive. This lapse is being viewed as the primary reason behind the vice-chancellor’s removal. The move has once again fueled tensions between the state government and the Raj Bhavan, with many describing it as another flashpoint in the ongoing tussle over higher education governance.

Speaking to reporters, Registrar of Gour Banga University, Biswajit Das, clarified that he had not directly received the removal order. “I came to know about the Chancellor’s decision from the vice-chancellor himself. Immediately, I informed the Higher Education department of the state. They have asked me to wait for further instructions,” Das said.