V-C issues suspension notice to Registrar

Cooch Behar: University vice-chancellor Nikhilesh Chandra Roy on Friday issued a suspension notice against the registrar of Panchanan Barma University, Cooch Behar, Abdul Quader Safeli. An uproar over the incident has spread across the Cooch Behar district.



However, Registrar Abdul Quader Safeli declined to comment on this suspension.

According to university sources, the vice-chancellor issued a show cause notice against Abdul Quader Safeli on April 24, alleging various irregularities.

The notice requires a response within seven days. Subsequently, on April 26, some professors and permanent and temporary employees of the university reportedly planned a pen-down protest.

However, during a later press conference, vice-chancellor Nikhilesh Chandra Roy clarified that while there were rumors of a pen-down protest, department heads confirmed there was no such programme. Complaints against the registrar include failing to invite the Chancellor and the Governor to the university’s convocation ceremony and discrepancies in the university’s accounts.

After receiving an unsatisfactory response to the show cause notice, a suspension notice was issued

on Friday.

Pradeep Kumar Kar, Professor of the Zoology department, has been appointed as the acting registrar. However, vice-chancellor Nikhilesh Chandra Roy refrained from commenting on the entire issue, stating only that “the suspension notice has been issued due to the unsatisfactory response to the show cause notice.”