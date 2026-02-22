Uttorayan residents protest against promoter over lack of amenities

Siliguri: Residents of Uttorayon Township, located in Matigara near Siliguri, have come out in protest against the township’s promoter, alleging failure to deliver promised amenities and irregularities in management.

The residents have levelled allegations against Dipankar Chatterjee, Managing Director of Luxmi Township Private Limited, the company that developed the Uttorayon Township. According to them, the company failed to execute the project as per the original design plan shown to buyers at the time of sale.

Uttorayon is considered one of the largest townships in the Siliguri region, comprising around 1,800 plots spread across more than 400 acres of land. The residents claim that when the plots and houses were sold, buyers were shown a detailed design and layout plan promising several facilities. However, they allege that many of those promised amenities have not been developed even after two decades.

As per the original design, the township was to include a local market, community hall, swimming pool, football ground, golf course, and several other civic facilities. Residents claim that none of these have been constructed so far.

They have also alleged that a portion of the park area within the township is being planned to be leased to a third party restaurant. Terming the move illegal, the residents have opposed the decision. A case regarding all these issues was filed in the Consumer Court in 2018 and the matter is still pending in the court.

Vinod Gupta, President of the Chandmoni Uttorayon Welfare Society said, “Our only demand is that the facilities promised in the 2003 design plan must be provided. We purchased land and houses based on those commitments. The original plan must be maintained, and no illegal activities should take place.”

The residents have further complained about the lack of proper waste management systems within the township. They alleged that there is no adequate arrangement for garbage disposal and the absence of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is causing inconvenience to those living there.

Residents allege that despite repeated attempts, no response has been received from Dipankar Chatterjee or Lakshmi Township Private Limited in this regard. The residents have demanded immediate intervention and resolution of the issues at the earliest.