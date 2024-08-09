Uttarpara: Youth ‘assaulted’ for snatching mobile from woman

Kolkata: A youth was allegedly assaulted by a group of people after he was trying to flee after snatching a mobile phone from a woman in Uttarpara on Hooghly on Wednesday evening.



After being caught, the youth reportedly claimed that he and his friend were making a reel.

According to sources, on Wednesday evening, the woman who is an employee of a store of a multinational company was waiting for a toto to return home near Uttarpara College more. After a while when she took out the mobile phone from her bag to make a call, the accused identified as Shahbaz Khan snatched her mobile phone. When the woman screamed and chased him, Khan reportedly tried to flee through an alley but was caught by the local residents.

It is alleged that Khan was assaulted by the local residents before he was handed over to the police. After arresting him, cops interrogated Khan. Sources reportedly claimed that Khan told the cops he and his friend were making a reel and his friend asked him to take away the mobile phone from the woman. However, cops have registered a case of snatching against him and also recovered the mobile phone.