Uttarpara 2026: TMC, Left, BJP lock horns in triangular battle

Kolkata: The Uttarpara Constituency, once a stronghold of the Left, has remained politically significant even after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power in 2011.



Since then, the seat has consistently gone to the TMC, though the Left has maintained a visible presence. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as a strong contender, turning the contest into a triangular fight, though the TMC secured a comfortable victory. In 2026, the Constituency is once again set for a three-cornered contest, with all major parties fielding new faces.

Continuing its trend of changing candidates in Uttarpara over the last three Assembly elections, the TMC has replaced Kanchan Mullick with Shirshanya Banerjee this time. The debutant candidate is the son of senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and an advocate by profession.

Shirshanya’s candidature reflects the party’s push to bring in young, professional faces. Expressing confidence, Banerjee said he is “deeply connected to the people of Uttarpara” and aims to carry forward ongoing development, adding that he is “confident the people will repose their faith in TMC once again.”

Taking a swipe at his rivals, Banerjee asserted: “Their fight is not with me. My fight is to increase my margin. I aim to secure double the votes that CPI(M) and BJP get. That is my target.”

On the Opposition front, CPI(M) candidate Minakshi Mukherjee has already begun aggressive campaigning in the Constituency. Soon after her candidature was announced, she took out a campaign drive in Uttarpara with party workers, signalling the Left’s renewed focus on the seat. As part of her campaign, she is distributing special cards during door-to-door visits, carrying a phone number through which residents can directly communicate their problems, complaints, and suggestions.

Adding a third dimension to the contest, the BJP has fielded Dipanjan Chakraborty, a former NSG commando who recently joined the party in the presence of senior leaders.

His candidature has drawn attention, with political observers linking his selection to his vocal stance on law and order and security concerns in the state.