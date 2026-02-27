Uttarkanya march turns violent in Siliguri; About eight to ten police personnel injured

Siliguri: Tension gripped Siliguri on Thursday after police stopped a protest march heading towards Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat of the Government of West Bengal, allegedly without prior administrative permission.



The rally, organised by the Janjati Suraksha Manch, began at Tinbatti More and was proceeding towards Uttarkanya when police set up barricades at a key intersection. Despite repeated public announcements asking the crowd to stop, a section of protesters allegedly attempted to break through the barricades.

According to police sources, some agitators hurled stones and water bottles at police personnel, escalating the situation. Police then used water cannons and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. A mild baton charge was also carried out after tensions flared. Around eight to ten police personnel were reportedly injured in the clash, while nearly 20 protesters were detained at the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rakesh Singh said the rally had nearly 2,000 participants and was proceeding without permission. “Despite repeated announcements requesting them to stop, protesters attempted to breach barricades and attacked police personnel with stones and bottles.

We were compelled to take necessary steps to maintain law and order,” he said.

The protest was linked to an alleged incident on December 23 last year at Jhamkalal Jote under the Phansidewa subdivision, where two tribal women were reportedly assaulted, one of whom was pregnant. It has been alleged that the newborn later died.

Protesters claimed that despite a complaint lodged at Phansidewa Police Station, strict action had not been taken against the main accused.

Demanding justice, the organisation launched the ‘Uttarkanya Abhiyan’, led by BJP MLAs, including Phansidewa MLA Durga Murmu.