‘Utsashree portal to remain suspended till June 30’

Kolkata: The School Education department on Friday extended the suspension of the Utsashree (transfer) portal till June 30 2024. They had earlier suspended the portal till December 31 this year.



The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) had requested the School Education department to extend the suspension due to the ongoing recruitment process and related issues. The department accepted the request and was notified of the extension of the portal’s suspension.

“...in exercise of power conferred by Section 107 of the West Bengal Primary Education Act, the Governor is pleased to extend temporary suspension of online transfer application and procession of online transfer application till 30.6.2024 or until further order,” the department notified.