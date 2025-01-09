‘Utkarsh Bangla’ scheme: State has given employment to 10 lakh students, says CM

Kolkata: Besides highlighting state government’s several initiatives for students, such as multiple scholarships, credit card facilities, job oriented vocational trainings, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the concluding ceremony of the weeklong ‘student’s week’ at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, gave a message of hope and unity reminding the students fraternity about the cultural heritage of Bengal.

“Remember, Bengal is the land of cultural renaissance. It is the cultural capital and our merit is spread across the globe,” Banerjee told the gathering. Drawing inspiration from luminaries such as poets Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam and reformers Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar, she urged the students to overcome discrimination and stay united. She motivated students to explore modern fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and data science, highlighting the importance of embracing these fields.

Banerjee spoke about the evolving educational scenario in Bengal and the opportunities created by the state government. She said that Bengal stood first in skill training and MSME industries, adding that there is no need to go outside for work. She stated that her government gave 47 lakh students various training under “Utkarsh Bangla” scheme, out of which 10 lakh students have received employment. She also mentioned that a connection was set up between the industry sector and “Utkarsh Bangla” initiative so if any organisation requires people they can hire trained ones.

The CM stated with industries coming to Bengal there will be ample job opportunities for the students. Banerjee also stressed the importance of pursuing new subjects. “With changing times, we need to look at subjects like artificial intelligence and data science. Bengal is the heart of culture and education. From NASA to Washington, people of Bengal are everywhere. The children of Bengal have spread light all over the world,” Banerjee maintained.

Banerjee mentioned the smart card for Rs 10 lakh given for higher education. She said there are around 500 ITIs and polytechnics. There are fashion institutes and hotel management courses. “Girls enjoy Kanyashree benefits from school to university. Currently, 88 lakh girls are availing of the scheme. Over 18 crore free books and bags were given to students. About Rs 10,000 is given to each student in Class 11 for smartphones under the ‘Tarun er Sapno’ scheme’. There is also the students’ credit card, allowing students to study abroad or anywhere in the country,” Banerjee added.

To boost the morale of the students fraternity, the CM emphasised on mental health saying: “There is no room for depression. Always remember that money and materials are not your biggest assets. Your humanity and health are.”